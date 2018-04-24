Here's how to watch the 2018 NFL draft this week

College football’s elite players make the career leap to professional status this week as the 2018 NFL draft is held in Arlington, Texas.

The seven-round, 256-pick draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The Cleveland Browns get the No. 1 and No. 4 picks out of the first five, in which the New York Giants, New York Jets and Denver Broncos will also make selections.

N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb is among a field of top prospects that includes Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

When to watch

Round 1: begins at 8 p.m. (EST) Thursday

Rounds 2-3: begin at 7 p.m. on Friday

Rounds 4-7: begin at noon on Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK NC State senior defensive end Bradley Chubb was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. Chubb, who was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year is the first NC State player to win the Nagurski Trophy. ACC and Ethan Hymanehyman@newsobserver.com

How to catch it live

On TV: All seven rounds will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. FOX will carry only the first three rounds.

On cell phones: Eligible subscribers can watch live on the NFL, FOX Sports GO and ESPN apps, and listen though the TuneIn radio app.

On tablets: Eligible subscribers can watch live on the NFL, Watch NFL Network, FOX Sports GO and ESPN apps, and listen though the TuneIn radio app.

On computers: Eligible subscribers can watch live online at Watch NFL Network,FOX Sports GO and WatchESPN, and listen though the TuneIn radio app.

On connected TV devices: Eligible subscribers can stream the draft using the NFL and ESPN apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4, Roku and Android TV. The FOX Sports GO app is also an option for eligible subscribers on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Android TV, and the TuneIn radio app can be accessed on Roku or Android TV.