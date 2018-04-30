UNC defensive lineman says he is transferring from the program

North Carolina defensive lineman Jordon Riley announced on Twitter Sunday that he is transferring from the program.
Riley was a freshman last season for UNC, and recorded four tackles in two games. It is unclear why he is transferring.
"I would like to thank the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill for everything they done for me from the coaches, academic staff, professors, and friends I like to announce that I will be transferring...." Riley tweeted. "To be continued"
Riley, who is 6-6, 305 pounds was a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He played for Riverside High School in Durham, where he was the 41st ranked defensive tackle in the country in the Class of 2017.
Riley didn't play his first year of football until he was a sophomore in high school.
