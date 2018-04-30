Heritage linebacker announces top schools, N.C. State on the list

Heritage High School’s Drake Thomas, one of the best linebacker prospects in the nation, announced his top eight schools Monday evening on Twitter.
Thomas, a class of 2019, three-star recruit from Heritage, listed N.C. State, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Charlotte and Tennessee as he top choices. His older brother, Thayer, is a redshirt freshman wide receiver at N.C. State.
The 6-1, 225 pound junior is the No. 22 player in North Carolina and the No 19 ranked inside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports.
Thomas has been a starter on the Huskies’ varsity since his freshman year. He had 112 tackles last season for Heritage and has racked up 270 stops in three seasons. As a part-time running back, Thomas rushed for 287 yards and three scores as a junior, leading the Huskies to a 12-2 record and the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.
