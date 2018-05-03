TJ Sheffield, a four-star recruit from Tennessee, could end up playing for coach Larry Fedora at UNC.
This four-star wide receiver has UNC on his top eight list

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

May 03, 2018 05:52 PM

T.J. Sheffield, a four-star wide receiver from Thompson’s Station, Tenn., posted his top eight schools this week on Twitter — and that list includes one Triangle ACC school.

Sheffield listed North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Arkansas as his final choices.

Sheffield, who's 5-10 and 170 pounds, is the No. 10-ranked player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports, and the No. 37 wide receiver in the nation. His junior season, Sheffield caught 107 passes for 1,746 yards and 15 touchdowns.

