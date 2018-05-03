This four-star wide receiver has UNC on his top eight list

T.J. Sheffield, a four-star wide receiver from Thompson’s Station, Tenn., posted his top eight schools this week on Twitter — and that list includes one Triangle ACC school.
Sheffield listed North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Arkansas as his final choices.
Sheffield, who's 5-10 and 170 pounds, is the No. 10-ranked player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports, and the No. 37 wide receiver in the nation. His junior season, Sheffield caught 107 passes for 1,746 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Comments