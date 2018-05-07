How former NC State baseball star Trea Turner was called out on a glove fake out play

It happens to the best of us. A lapse in awareness leads to an unforgettable blunder, but this time, in the case of Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, his lapse happened for all the baseball world to see.
Turner, a former star at N.C. State, was the victim of a well executed glove fake out by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Pedro Florimon.
In the bottom of the ninth, with no outs, and Turner on first, Washington catcher Matt Wieters popped the ball up high in the air and it was caught just a few steps outside the infield. Typically, Turner could have taken a light jog back to first when he realized it was going to be a routine out, but Florimon deserves an Oscar for his performance in those brief seconds.
With Turner’s eyes locked on Florimon, Florimon sold it as he snagged the ball off the ground and was going to attempt to tag the base. Turner, being the speedster that he is, attempted to beat the tag, sliding into second base. Florimon continued to carry out the fake, even going as far as to pretend to hold Turner on the tag while he waited for the umpires rule. Turner missed the shouts from Wieters and the first base coach to get back, making for a crazy double play.
