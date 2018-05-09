Could Warren Burrell, a three-star cornerback out of Georgia, end up at N.C. State?
Georgia cornerback announces his top 7 - and NC State is on the list

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

May 09, 2018 12:15 PM

N.C. State is up against some traditional football powers for North Gwinnett cornerback Warren Burrell, but Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack have a chance.

On Wednesday morning, Burrell (6-0, 166 pounds) tweeted his top seven schools. The Suwanee, Ga. resident is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, and the No. 42 player in Georgia. His top seven schools are: N.C. State, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

During his junior season, the Class of 2019 prospect had 26 tackles and five interceptions for North Gwinnett.

The Wolfpack had four players from Georgia sign in the Class of 2018, including cornerback Taiyon Palmer (Lawrenceville) and junior college transfer defensive tackle Van Martin (Marietta).

