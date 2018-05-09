This four-star, position-less NC football player has 3 Triangle schools in his top 5

One of the top football players in North Carolina released his top five schools Wednesday morning, and a trio of in-state ACC schools are in the running.
Class of 2019 four-star position-less player J.R. Walker (6-1, 205 pounds) out of Elizabeth City Northeastern, tweeted his list Wednesday morning, and it included Duke, N.C. State, UNC, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils were the first school to offer a scholarship to Walker, who has been a full-time varsity starter the last two seasons after being pulled up from JV as a freshman.
Last year Walker, who also runs track, did a little bit of everything for the Eagles. As a part-time quarterback/running back he rushed for 1,019 yards and 15 scores on 71 carries. He also averaged 19.1 yards per catch as a wide receiver. On defense, where he plays in the secondary, Walker registered 73 tackles and seven interceptions. He is projected to play defensive back in college.
Walker is the No. 12 player in North Carolina and the No. 25 player in the country.
