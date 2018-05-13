UNC avoids sweep against Duke, moves closer to ACC Coastal title

North Carolina didn’t win the ACC Coastal Division Sunday but the Tar Heels took a big step toward doing so by salvaging one win in its series with Duke at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
UNC pounded Duke starting pitcher Adam Laskey for five two-out runs early and held on for an 8-6 ACC baseball win over the Blue Devils.
After not leading while losing the first two games of the three-game series 7-3 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday, the Tar Heels (34-16, 19-8 ACC) jumped to an 8-1 lead on Sunday and avoided being swept.
With each team having three ACC games remaining in the regular season, the Tar Heels hold a 1.5-game lead over second-place Duke (38-12, 17-9) in the Coastal Division race.
Regardless of what Duke does in its final ACC series of the season at Georgia Tech beginning Thursday, UNC can wrap up the division by winning two games against Virginia Tech in a three-game series that begins on Thursday at Chapel Hill.
UNC saw Duke jump ahead 1-0 on Sunday when Griffin Conine blasted a solo home run in the second inning off Tar Heels starting pitcher Tyler Baum.
Laskey retired the first two UNC batters of the third inning but couldn’t keep the Tar Heels down.
Cody Roberts doubled to keep the inning going before Laskey walked Brandon Riley. Ike Freeman’s single drove in Roberts to tie the score at 1.
Laskey’s balk moved the runners to second and third, which allowed Riley to score and put UNC up 2-1 on Ashton McGee’s infield hit to deep shortstop.
Laskey walked Brandon Martorano to start the fourth inning but appeared on his way to a clean inning when he retired the next two batters.
But he walked Michael Busch and Roberts. With Laskey’s pitch count at 92, Duke coach Chris Pollard replaced him with Bill Chillari.
It took two pitches for UNC’s lead to balloon.
Freeman lined Chilari’s first pitch to left field for a two-run single. That’s where McGee lined his next pitch for single that drove in Roberts to give the Tar Heels at 5-1 lead.
UNC added three more runs off Chillari in the fifth inning as the first three batters of the inning -- Zack Gahagan, Martorano and Dylan Enwiller all doubled. Busch made it 8-1 with a sacrifice fly that drove in Enwiller.
Duke leftfielder Jimmy Herron’s two-out, three-run home run on a fly ball that barely cleared the Blue Monster in left field in the fifth inning cut the UNC lead to 8-4. Herron smacked a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth.
Down to his last strike, Duke's Chris Proctor lined a single to center field to bring the tying run to the plate against UNC relief pitcher Josh Hiatt. But Zack Kone struck out on three pitches and Duke's rally fell short.
