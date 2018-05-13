Foul ball to groin fells UNC catcher

North Carolina catcher Cody Roberts was receiving medical attention Sunday after a foul ball hit him in the groin area during an ACC game with Duke at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The injury occurred in the seventh inning and caused Roberts to leave the game.
After UNC beat Duke 8-6, Tar Heels coach Mike Fox said the plan was for Roberts to be transported to an emergency room.
A junior, Roberts was injured when Duke third baseman Jack Labosky fouled off a pitch from UNC’s Brett Daniels with no outs in the seventh inning. Roberts immediately fell to the ground in discomfort. The game was delayed while UNC’s coaches and medical staff converged on the home plate area.
Roberts eventually was able to position himself on his knees, facing the ground, for a few minutes. He was helped to his feet and aided while he walked to the UNC dugout.
Junior Brendan Illies replaced him at catcher for the seventh and eighth innings. Sophomore Brandon Martorano caught the ninth inning for UNC.
Other than saying Roberts was headed to a hospital, Fox said he had no other update on the catcher’s health.
Last weekend, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was hit in a similar area with a foul tip during a game with the Chicago Cubs at St. Louis. Later that night, Molina needed emergency surgery to treat a hematoma that formed. Molina is expected to miss at least four weeks.
