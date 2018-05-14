Durham Bulls will partner to renovate four facilities

The Durham Bulls Ballpark Project presented by Coastal Credit Union will award $10,000 to four organizations for a facility renovation. Any organization which runs a baseball or softball facility is encouraged to apply. Little Leagues, softball leagues, Miracle Leagues, schools or Parks and Recreation offices are all eligible for the facility renovation.
“We’re extremely excited to kick off our Ballpark Project this year,” Durham Bulls Vice President Mike Birling said. “We know there are numerous facilities in the area that are in need of renovations, and we look forward to helping organizations grow the game of baseball, and help make the sport more accessible all across the Triangle.”
Any group wishing to apply must complete this application and submit a 500-740 word essay explaining why the renovation would be important to its facility. Organizations must also provide examples of how the $10,000 would be used. Organizations are also encouraged to provide additional materials with their essays such as videos, photos, testimonials and individual endorsements.
A committee comprised of Durham Bulls and Coastal Credit Union employees will select the winners, which will be announced in July. Representatives from all four winning organizations will be recognized on-field at a Durham Bulls game in August.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, June 18 at 5 p.m. Organizations can send their applications via email at socialmedia@durhambulls.com or by mail at:
Durham Bulls Ballpark Project
409 Blackwell St.
Durham, NC 27701
Comments