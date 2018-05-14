After originally not making the cut, UNC's Theo Pinson gets NBA Draft Combine invite

Looks like Theo Pinson will get a chance to perform in front of NBA scouts after all.

After not being invited to the NBA Draft Combine when the initial list of invitees was announced earlier this month, Pinson, a 6-6, 220-pound forward from UNC, received a late invitation on Monday, according to Steve Kirschner, a UNC basketball spokesman. Both Pinson and teammate guard Joel Berry were left off the original list of 69 players invited.

Pinson was one of North Carolina’s most versatile players during his four-year career. He started all 37 games his senior year, averaging 10.3 ppg and 6.5 rebounds. He also led the Tar Heels in assists, averaging 5.1 assists per game. He was part of two UNC teams that played for the national championship, including the one that beat Gonzaga for the title in 2017.

The NBA Draft Combine is May 16-20 in Chicago.

