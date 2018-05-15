NC State lands Kentucky transfer forward Sacha Killeya-Jones

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts has added one more piece to the puzzle this off season.

Tuesday afternoon former Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones announced on twitter that he will be suiting up for the Wolfpack. Killeya-Jones will have to sit out the 2018-19 season per NCAA rules.





Extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at NC State University! #WPN #GoPack pic.twitter.com/fECzXluuqw — Sacha Killeya-Jones (@SKJ) May 15, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Killeya-Jones (6-10, 230), a native of Chapel Hill, spent two years at Kentucky, where he appeared in 49 games for the Wildcats, and averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

He was listed as a five-star player and ranked the No. 7 power forward in the nation by 247Sports, when he signed early with Kentucky in November, 2015

Killeya-Jones will have to sit out next season but will have two years of eligibility with the Wolfpack starting with the 2019-20 season.

The former five-star prospect, who played prep ball at Virginia Episcopal School, originally committed to Virginia, but changed his mind and decided to play for John Calipari, joining an all-star class that included De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk, all of whom were first-round picks in the 2017 NBA Draft.





Killeya-Jones is the second transfer in as many days to join the Wolfpack. Former Florida International guard Eric Lockett announced on Monday he would be finishing his career at N.C. State as a grad transfer.





Keatts also added grad transfer Wyatt Walker from Samford last month. Former Missouri guard Blake Harris, who played high school basketball at Word of God, joined the Wolfpack in January.



