Tar Heels sweep Hokies to clinch No. 1 seed in ACC tournament

It’s quickly becoming a better May for North Carolina’s Tar Heels, who would like to make it memorable,
After a slow, disappointing start to the month, the No. 6 Tar Heels finished off a three-game sweep of Virginia Tech on Saturday, claiming the No. 1 overall seed in the ACC Baseball Championship for the first time since 2013.
UNC was a 6-1 winner over the Hokies on Senior Day at Boshamer Stadium, getting an encouraging four innings from starting pitcher Gianluca Dalatri — out with an arm injury since late February — and more than enough offensive production.
The Tar Heels, 22-8 in the ACC and 37-17 overall, clinched the ACC Coastal Division for the second straight year after a 9-1 win over the Hokies on Thursday. UNC won 11-2 on Friday, then beat out Atlantic Division winner Clemson on Saturday for the No. 1 overall tournament seed next week in Durham.
The Tigers ripped Pittsburgh 5-0 on Saturday to close at 22-8 in the ACC, but UNC held the tiebreaker edge because of its series sweep of N.C. State, the tournament’s No. 3 seed. The Tigers lost all three games to the Wolfpack.
The Tar Heels, after beating the Pack to close out April, lost four of seven games to begin May, including an ACC series loss to Duke. But facing the Hokies — UNC coach Mike Fox now is 38-4 against Virginia Tech — and putting together three solid wins has UNC headed into postseason with a more confident vibe.
Dalatri had not pitched since Feb. 23, when a stress reaction in the elbow of his right, throwing arm forced the Tar Heels to shut him down. Dalatri did not require Tommy John surgery but the 6-6 sophomore — a consensus Freshman All-American in 2017 — had been out since the game at East Carolina.
Dalatri’s first pitch was a strike and he fanned the first batter, Jack Owens, with a 93-mph fastball. He also struck out Sam Fragale to end the inning and allowed two hits over four scoreless innings as UNC took a 3-0 lead.
Tyler Baum took over for Dalatri in the fifth but walked a pair of batters and was relieved by Josh Hiatt. Nick Owens scored on a wild pitch by Hiatt, but Hiatt fanned Tom Stoffel to retire the side.
Junior Brandon Riley, whose 10-game hitting streak ended Friday, drove in a pair of runs Saturday with a double and a bases-loaded walk. Ashton MaGee, who had a big series for UNC, had a two-run, two-out double in the fifth as the Tar Heels pushed ahead 6-1.
The postseason did not end well for UNC in 2017 after a Coastal title and 23-7 ACC season. The Tar Heels were beaten 7-3 by Florida State in the ACC championship game and then could not advance out of an NCAA regional at Boshamer Stadium, losing twice to Davidson.
The Tar Heels are going into the ACC tournament as the No. 1 seed this year. As shortstop Ike Freeman said, “That’s what we wanted. That was our goal from the beginning.”
