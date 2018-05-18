Blue Devils lose at Georgia Tech despite four homers

Georgia Tech had a hot start and then held off No. 10 Duke 9-6 in the opener of their ACC baseball series in Atlanta.
The game was delayed more than two hours in the first inning because of lightning in the area and did not end until early Friday morning.
The Blue Devils had a season-high four homers, two by Kennie Taylor, but fell to 17-10 in the ACC and 38-13 overall. The loss clinched the ACC Coastal Division title for North Carolina, which topped Virginia Tech 9-1 on Thursday to improve its ACC record to 20-8.
Griffin Conine and Jack Labosky also homered for Duke.
The Yellow Jackets (30-24, 13-15 ACC) bunched eight of their 13 hits in the second and third innings in taking a 7-3 lead and ending the night early for Duke starter Mitch Stallings (3-4). Stallings allowed seven runs on nine hits in 2.2 innings.
Georgia Tech starter Xzavion Curry (8-3) also had a rough outing, giving up five runs in six innings but earning the win. Curry struck out 10.
The game was delayed 17 minutes before the start, then had a 2:10 delay after Duke had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Jimmy Herron doubled and scored.
