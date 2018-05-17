Wolfpack beaten on Seminoles' homer in 11th

N.C. State’s chances of winning the ACC’s Atlantic Division took a hit Thursday.
The Wolfpack fell 4-3 in 11 innings at Florida State, the Seminoles winning on a walkoff home run by right fielder Steven Wells.
While the Pack was losing in Tallahassee, Fla., Clemson was rolling to a 16-6 victory at Pittsburgh. The Tigers, who lead the Atlantic, improved to 20-8 in the ACC, two games ahead of the Wolfpack (18-10).
N.C. State (39-13), which swept the Tigers in their ACC series, needs to win the final two games at FSU and have the Tigers lose two to the Panthers to win the division.
Florida State improved to 15-12 in the ACC and 38-16.
The Pack’s Will Wilson led off the 11th with a triple, but Patrick Bailey, Brett Kinneman and Brock Deatherage all struck out swinging.
Wells, leading off the bottom of the 11th, then delivered against Pack reliever Joe O’Donnell (1-3) with a homer to left field. It was Wells’ seventh homer of the season.
Kinneman’s three-run, two-out homer in the sixth -- his 16th of the season -- gave the Pack a 3-2 lead but the Seminoles tied the score with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning.
