N.C. State suffers another extra-inning loss at Florida State

Brock Deatherage's second home run of the game with two outs in the top of the ninth saved N.C. State from defeat once on Friday night at Florida State.
But the Seminoles' Reese Albert topped it to finish off the Wolfpack.
Albert's three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Florida State to a 6-3 ACC baseball win Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
Coupled with their 4-3, 11-inning win on Thursday night, the Seminoles (39-16, 16-12 ACC) clinched a series win over N.C State (39-14, 18-11). The Wolfpack entered the series with a chance to win the Atlantic Division and claim the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament, which starts Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Instead, N.C. State can only hope to salvage the series' final game in the teams' regular-season finale on Saturday at 1 p.m. With Clemson having wrapped up the Atlantic Division title, the Wolfpack can claim the tournament's No. 3 seed with a win.
N.C. State trailed 3-2 on Friday night with two outs in the ninth when Deatherage blasted a home run to center field off FSU reliever Jonah Scolaro.
With one out in the 10th inning, Steven Wells walked and J.C. Flowers singled off N.C. State's Johnny Piedmonte before Albert drove a two-strike pitch over the wall in right field.
N.C. State had jumped to a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when Will Wilson and Deatherage each blasted solo home runs off Florida State starting pitcher Andrew Karp. But Karp kept the Wolfpack off the scoreboard for the rest of his appearance. He pitched eight innings, allowing eight hits with seven strikeouts.
After the Wolfpack took the 2-0 lead, Florida State battled back to take a 3-2 lead with three sixth-inning runs off N.C. State starting pitcher Brian Brown.
The rally began with two outs and no one on base. Cal Raleigh singled and Drew Mendoza was hit by a pitch. After Brown walked Wells to load the bases, Flowers' infield single drove in Raleigh to cut N.C. State's lead to 2-1. Albert followed with a single to right field that drove in two to give the Seminoles a 3-2 lead.
