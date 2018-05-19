Wolfpack closes regular season with win at Florida State

Evan Edwards and Brett Kinneman each blasted home runs lifting N.C. State to a 5-3 ACC baseball win over Florida State Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium.
The win allowed N.C. State (40-14, 19-11) to salvage one win during the three-games series with the Seminoles. N.C. State will be the No. 3 seed for the ACC tournament, which begins Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Florida State (39-17, 16-13) posted extra-inning wins over the Wolfpack Thursday and Friday. On Saturday in the regular-season finale, the Wolfpack took the lead for good on Edwards' solo home run in the second inning. Kinneman hit a solo home run in the fourth giving N.C. State at 2-0 lead.
Cal Raleigh cut the Wolfpack lead in half in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run off N.C. State starting pitcher David Harrison.
But the Wolfpack scored twice the seventh inning -- with one run scoring when Edwards drew a bases-loaded walk -- to extend its lead to 4-1.
Edwards drove in his third run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth giving N.C. State a 5-3 lead.
Wolfpack relief pitcher Joe O'Donnell retired the Seminoles in order in the bottom of the ninth to pick up his 11th save.
