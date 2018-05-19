Duke blasts Georgia Tech, ties school record for wins

Duke turned the tables on Georgia Tech on Saturday, unleashing its offense after absorbing losses the two previous days.
The Blue Devils pounded out 14 hits, scoring multiple runs in four different innings, in an 12-5 win over the Yellow Jackets at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta.
Having losing 9-6 and 20-7 to Georgia Tech in the first two games of the series, Duke (39-16, 18-11) salvaged the last game of the regular season and tied the school record for most wins in a season. The only other seasons Duke has won 39 games were in 1993 and 1996.
The Blue Devils will aim to break to record during the ACC tournament, which begins Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Duke will be the No. 4 seed, while Georgia Tech (31-25, 14-16) is the No. 8 seed.
After seeing Georgia Tech's hitters muscle up at the plate the previous two days, Duke's hitters had all the fun on Saturday.
Griffin Conine slammed two home runs and drove in five runs for the Blue Devils. He also walked twice and scored five times. Zack Kone had three hits and scored three runs.
Duke scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the second to build an early 5-0 lead. The Blue Devils also had three-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings.
