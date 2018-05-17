ACC announces championship sites and dates for the upcoming academic year

The ACC announced on Thursday its championship sites for the upcoming academic year, and several of them will be in North Carolina.

Charlotte will be the site of the league's football title game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1, and the men's basketball tournament returns to Charlotte at the Spectrum Center March 12-16, 2019, for the first time since 2008. The league last held the basketball tournament in North Carolina in 2015, when Greensboro hosted.

The women's basketball tournament will be at the Greensboro Coliseum for the 19th time in the past 20 years March 6-10, 2019. The ACC baseball tournament will be played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in May 21-26, 2019.

Other ACC championships decided in North Carolina during the 2018-19 school year include:

▪ Field hockey, Nov. 1-2 and 4, UNC Chapel Hill

▪ Women's soccer, Nov. 2 and 4, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary





▪ Men's soccer, Nov. 11, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary





▪ Men's and women's diving and women's swimming, Feb. 20-23, Greensboro Aquatic Center

▪ Men's swimming, Feb. 27-March 2, Greensboro Aquatic Center

▪ Men's and women's tennis, April 17-21, Cary Tennis Park

▪ Men's lacrosse opening round and semifinals, April 25 and 27, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill. (Title game held on campus site of highest seeded remaining team on May 4.)

▪ Women's golf, April 18-20, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

▪ Men's golf, April 18-20, Old North State Club, New London

ACC championship events to be held outside North Carolina include:

▪ Men’s and women’s Cross Country, Oct. 26, Boston College

▪ Men’s and women’s indoor track and field, Feb. 21-23, Blacksburg, Va. (Virginia Tech)

▪ Men's and women's fencing, Feb. 23-24, Boston College

▪ Wrestling, March 9 or 10, Blacksburg, Va. (Virginia Tech)

▪ Women’s lacrosse, April 24, 26 and 28, Boston College

▪ Softball, May 8-11, Tallahassee, Fla. (Florida State)

▪ Outdoor track and field, May 9-11, Charlottesville, Va. (Virginia)

▪ Rowing, May 17-18, Lake Hartwell, Clemson, S.C.





