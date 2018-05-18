UNC, NC State, Duke all advance to NCAA men's golf championships

All three ACC Triangle teams have advanced to the finals of the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. In all, 25 teams will compete in the finals from May 25-30 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

UNC advanced from the regional in Kissimmee, Fla., where it placed fourth out of 14 teams. It is the second consecutive year the Tar Heels will advance to the finals.

N.C. State and Duke advanced from the regional in Raleigh. The Blue Devils finished second out of 14 teams. The Wolfpack finished third.

This is N.C. State’s first appearance in the championship since 2011. This is the second consecutive year the Blue Devils will advance.

Pontus Nyholm, a freshman golfer from Campbell, who will play as an individual in the finals, also advanced from the Raleigh regional.

The Finals consists of three days of stroke play, after which the top 15 teams and nine individuals, not on an advancing team, will be determined. That is followed by a final day of 18 holes of stroke play to determine the top eight teams. Those eight teams will advance to match play and a 72-hole individual champion.

The team national champion will be determined by the match play format, which consists of quarterfinals, semifinals and finals on three consecutive days. Oklahoma State is the host of the finals.