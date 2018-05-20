Duke LAX advances to Final Four

Behind senior attackman Justin Guterding, the Duke men’s lacrosse team advanced to the Final Four after a 14-9 win over Johns Hopkins in Annapolis, Md.
Guterding scored three times, becoming the NCAA’s all-time leader in goals, as the Blue Devils (15-3) advanced to their 11th Final Four and ninth in 12 seasons under head coach John Danowski. Joey Manown, Nakeie Montgomery and Joe Robertson scored scored two goals apiece for Duke.
The Blue will face Maryland in the national semifinals on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Fourth-seeded Duke has now won four consecutive NCAA tournament games over the Blue Jays as the Blue Devils improve to 35-18 all-time in the NCAA tournament.
