Southern Nash’s Zonovan Knight, right, posted on Twitter on Sunday that he's decommitting from Duke.
Southern Nash’s Zonovan Knight, right, posted on Twitter on Sunday that he's decommitting from Duke. Ray Black III newsobserver.com
Southern Nash’s Zonovan Knight, right, posted on Twitter on Sunday that he's decommitting from Duke. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

Sports

Zonovan Knight, a four-star running back, decommits from Duke football

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

May 21, 2018 12:19 PM

The Duke football program lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the state Sunday night.

Zonovan Knight, a Class of 2019 football star out of Southern Nash High School, posted on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Blue Devils. Knight posted a message saying “I know now that I made a decision before I was ready & feel as though I should take my time with this whole process.” Knight verbally committed to Duke on March 3.

Knight is a 6-0, 183-pound four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and the No. 14 player in North Carolina and the No. 20 running back in the nation. During his junior season with the Firebirds, Knight rushed for 1,877 yards and 27 touchdowns. After two years as a varsity starter, Knight has rushed for 3,019 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Duke will remain one of his top choices, Knight tweeted, as he holds 13 offers, including from N.C. State, East Carolina, Louisville and Tennessee. Appalachian State was the latest school to extend an offer to Knight.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

Read More

  Comments  