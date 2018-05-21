Zonovan Knight, a four-star running back, decommits from Duke football

The Duke football program lost a commitment from one of the top running backs in the state Sunday night.

Zonovan Knight, a Class of 2019 football star out of Southern Nash High School, posted on Twitter that he was decommitting from the Blue Devils. Knight posted a message saying “I know now that I made a decision before I was ready & feel as though I should take my time with this whole process.” Knight verbally committed to Duke on March 3.

Knight is a 6-0, 183-pound four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and the No. 14 player in North Carolina and the No. 20 running back in the nation. During his junior season with the Firebirds, Knight rushed for 1,877 yards and 27 touchdowns. After two years as a varsity starter, Knight has rushed for 3,019 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Duke will remain one of his top choices, Knight tweeted, as he holds 13 offers, including from N.C. State, East Carolina, Louisville and Tennessee. Appalachian State was the latest school to extend an offer to Knight.