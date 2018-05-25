Dalatri shines, as UNC dominates Georgia Tech in ACC Baseball Championship

Nevermind the nine-run cushion his team gave him. North Carolina sophomore pitcher Gianluca Dalatri, who pitched in his second game since returning from an elbow injury that sidelined him for 12 weeks, didn't need it.
Dalatri pitched five shutout innings against Georgia Tech on Friday. The bullpen finished the job for the remainder four innings, and UNC won 9-0 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in the ACC Baseball Championship.
The win won't affect whether UNC advances in the tournament. Pitt will emerge from UNC's pool to the semifinals after finishing 2-0 in pool play, including a 5-4 win against the Tar Heels (38-18) on Wednesday.
But UNC's dominating victory on Friday will likely bode well in its quest to be a top eight seed in the NCAA tournament and possibly host a super regional. The Tar Heels finished the regular season with the best record in the conference. It was ranked No. 8 in the country in RPI as of Friday.
While UNC's batting was impressive on Friday -- 10 hits and nine runs -- Dalatri was the star. He kept the Yellow Jackets' hitters off-balance all game. Of the 20 batters he faced, he struck out eight and gave up only one walk.
It was only Dalatri's second start since February when he began experience soreness in his right throwing elbow. The immediate fear was that he suffered a UCL tear, which would have required season-ending Tommy John surgery. But a MRI revealed a stress reaction.
In his first start back against Virginia Tech last week, Dalatri pitched four scoreless innings.
UNC coach Mike Fox said he wanted to get his sophomore starting pitcher another start before the NCAA tournament. And Dalatri followed that up with five scoreless innings on Friday. He threw 73 pitches, 52 for strikes. It was his first win of the season.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels' offense got going early. The Tar Heels scored two runs in the first inning, and followed it up with five runs in the third inning to go ahead 7-0. In that inning, sophomore catcher Brandon Martorano hit a three-run home run, and senior Zack Gahagan hit a two-run home run over the left field wall.
Georgia Tech threatened to score in the top of the eighth inning. It had runners on second and third with two outs, but UNC freshman relief pitcher Joey Lancellotti struck out Georgia Tech's Colin Hall to end the inning.
It was UNC's fourth victory over Georgia Tech this season. The Tar Heels swept the series earlier in the year.
