Player from Charlotte AAU team collapses during game against Marvin Bagley Jr.'s Nike Phamily

A medical emergency with a player from Team United, a Charlotte AAU team, halted play Saturday night at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League event at the Boo Williams Sports Complex in Hampton, Va.
The player collapsed on the court during a game against Nike Phamily, the AAU team in which Marvin Bagley Jr., the father of former Duke star Marvin Bagley III, is the director. Bagley Jr. was not at the event, but his son Marcus plays on the team. Marcus was not playing in the game against Team United but had played earlier in the day.
The player appeared unconscious as medical personnel ran on to the court to assist him. Chest compressions were administered. His teammates and coaches first gathered on their bench across the court, many in tears.
The player's condition was unclear.
This is a developing story.
