ACC power rankings: Feb. 6, 2017

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro Pause

2:49 UNC's Kenny Williams on win over Notre Dame

2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Heels peformance in the final minutes

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:06 John Bunting on living in a cave

1:17 John Bunting is working on his health

0:45 Roy Williams and his distinctive fashion sense

1:03 Former North Carolina coach John Bunting on being fired in 2006