Florida State able to ‘wear teams down’ with its depth

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life' Pause

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

5:26 Krzyzewski discusses Duke's 90-83 loss to rival UNC at the Smith Center

0:46 Pilot killed in Apex plane crash

0:39 UNC's Roy Williams calls 'BS' on Trump tweets

0:52 Getting close to the animals at Aloha Safari Zoo