Duke’s Capel leaves seat open for Coach K while he recovers from back surgery

1:02 Amile Jefferson's injury causes flashback for Matt Jones Pause

1:22 Krzyzewski on when to retire: 'I'll know'

5:56 Duke's Jeff Capel talks about coaching without Krzyzewski on the bench

1:13 Duke's Tatum on phone call from Coach K before game

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

0:47 UNC ready to play NC State despite the snow

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

1:09 Sledding a frozen street in North Raleigh