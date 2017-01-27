Recruiting roundup: Duke football finding what it needs outside of North Carolina

Signing Day is less than a week away and most prospects have already made their commitments. But there are still a few who will likely wait until Signing Day.
Here’s a look at who has committed to Duke, and who the Blue Devils still have a chance to get:
Commits
▪ Drew Jordan - DE, 6-2, 236 pounds, four-star, GA
▪ Jake Marwede - TE, 6-5, 238 pounds, three-star, IL
▪ Marquis Waters - RB, 6-1, 190, three-star, FL (enrolled)
▪ Chris Katrenick - QB, 6-3, 205 pounds, three-star, IL (enrolled)
▪ Patrick Leitten - OT, 6-8, 247 pounds, three-star, TN
▪ Jacob Rimmer - OT, 6-7, 280 pounds, three-star, TN
▪ Damani Neal - S, 5-10, 182 pounds, three-star, MD
▪ Deon Jackson - RB, 6-0, 207 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Michael Carter II - S, 5-11, 178 pounds three-star, GA
▪ Will Taylor - FB - 6-4, 280 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Joshua Blackwell - DB/WR/PR, 6-0, 175 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Marvin Hubbard - RB, 5-9, 180 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Lummie Young - S, 6-2, 188 pounds, three-star, SC
▪ Leonard Johnson - CB, 6-3, 185 pounds, three-star, AL
▪ Damond Johnson - WR, 6-1, 170 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Ben Frye - DE, 6-3, 250 pounds, three-star, OH
▪ Rakavius Chambers - C, 6-3, 275 pounds, three-star, AL
▪ Noah Grau - TE, 6-5, 224 pounds, three-star, MA
▪ Chris Rumph II - OLB, 6-3, 200 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Derrick Tangelo - DT, 6-1, 278 pounds, three-star, MD
▪ Axel Nyembwe - DT, 6-2, 290 pounds, three-star, MD
Still out there
▪ Victor Dimukeje - DE/LB, 6-3, 255 pounds, three-star, MD. Duke assistant coach Derek Jones composed a tweet that seemed to reference Dimukeje on Thursday: “A dog may be a man’s Best Friend therefore; I’m hunting in Baltimore Maryland today!#Ap2w,” Jones tweeted.
Dimukeje is a pass rusher from Baltimore.
▪ Austin Connnor - WR, 6-0, 180 pounds, SC. Connor played for a Dutch Fork’s High School team, which won the South Carolina 5A state championship game. Connor was injured during the playoffs but made two receptions that game. Connor also boasts a 4.3 GPA.
Comments