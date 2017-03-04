Duke receivers shine during spring work

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history Pause

3:06 Duke's Lexie Brown gives Blue Devils beat writer Jessika Morgan a short basketball lesson

2:30 UNC's Justin Jackson credits Duke's toughness

2:53 Duke senior Matt Jones: 'Four years here ain't for the faint-hearted'

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke

3:11 Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on the Blue Devils' big win over rival North Carolina

3:55 Number 1 prospect Mohamed Bamba discusses basketball recruiting

1:51 UNC's Berry on his missed shots down the stretch in loss to Duke

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina