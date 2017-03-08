A frustrated Grayson Allen called for technical after slamming basketball

Trouble found Duke’s Grayson Allen again on Wednesday as an outburst of frustration cost his team in the first half of its game with Clemson.
With 4:52 to play in the half of an ACC tournament second-round game at Barclays Center, Allen was called for a foul while attempting to rebound teammate Luke Kennard’s missed jumper.
Allen yelled an expletive as he grabbed the bouncing basketball and slammed it to the court with both hands. When he failed to catch the ball on its bounce back up, it bounced away and official Roger Ayers slapped a technical foul on the Duke guard.
That gave Allen three fouls. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski removed him from the game as Clemson hit four consecutive free throws to take a 23-22 lead.
Allen returned for the final 2.8 seconds of the half. Duke and Clemson are tied at 33 at intermission.
It’s the second game in a row the controversial Allen has received a technical foul. He was called for one last Saturday night during Duke’s 90-83 loss at North Carolina when, while driving with the ball, he elbowed UNC guard Brandon Robinson in the face.
Allen, of course, has been booed routinely in every arena but Cameron Indoor Stadium since he was suspended for tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana during the team’s game at the Greensboro Coliseum in December.
Krzyzewski suspended Allen for one game for what was his time tripping an opposing player during a game in the last two seasons.
