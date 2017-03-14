Four-star defensive end chooses Duke through superhero-themed video

In a rather interesting video posted on the Courier-Journal’s YouTube page, four-star defensive end, Tahj Rice, announced Tuesday that he has committed to Duke.
The video among other things, shows Rice as a superhero saving a beauty queen from the schools he did not choose. In the end, he opens a shirt that reveals Duke.
The video, which speaks for itself, is full of special effects. Watch below.
Rice, a 6-4, 287-pound defensive end plays for Waggener Traditional in Louisville. He chose Duke over offers from Oregon, Virginia Tech, Louisville and Southern California.
Rice is rated the No. 10 defensive end in the country from the class of 2018, and the 206th player overall, according to 247sport.com’s composite rankings.
Rice is the fifth player from the class of 2018 to commit to Duke.
Duke coach David Cutcliffe showed his excitement on Twitter with many emojis.
Bells and Whistles from peaches to Churchill Downs!!! Bang Bang DukeGang18!! . DukeGang is right on target. Throwing heavy punches!— David Cutcliffe (@DavidCutcliffe) March 14, 2017
I wanna thank god my parents Chris Vaughn and Aspiration fitness and coach Johnson for helping me make my decision https://t.co/9PiCRGroRg— Tahj Rice (@tahj_rice) March 14, 2017
