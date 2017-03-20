Twitter reacts to, analyzes Duke’s 88-81 loss to South Carolina

8:06 Coach K: 'They played better, but not harder' Pause

3:18 Duke's Grayson Allen talks about Amile Jefferson and the end of the road for the Blue Devils

0:24 Gamecocks coach Frank Martin conducts hugfest

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

14:45 Duke's Coach K talks South Carolina and Grayson Allen

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

5:26 Krzyzewski discusses Duke's 90-83 loss to rival UNC at the Smith Center

0:49 'I know it sounds strange to say we were blessed, but that’s how it feels'

2:54 NC State's Dorn: "I think his style is going to be fun"