No. 7 recruit Kevin Knox to meet with Duke’s Krzyzewski today

Kevin Knox, the No. 7 recruit in the country, will meet with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski this afternoon, his dad, also Kevin Knox, confirmed.
The two will meet from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the elder Knox said in a text message.
Scout.com was the first to report it.
Knox, a 6-9, 205-pound wing player, will choose between four schools – Duke, North Carolina, Florida State and Kentucky. He will make his decision in mid-April.
Duke and UNC have made hard pushes for Knox recently.
Krzyzewski has told Knox to watch how Duke freshman Jayson Tatum fits in the offense. He told Knox he can be a positionless player like Tatum.
Knox likes UNC’s transition offense, which is similar to Tampa Catholic’s offense, where he played his high school basketball in Tampa Bay.
UNC coach Roy Williams visited Knox’s basketball game this month where he scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in the state playoffs. He attended the UNC-Duke basketball game in Chapel Hill. Then after the visit, he met with Krzyzewski in Durham.
Knox made an impression on basketball fans in the Triangle, when he won the John Wall Invitational’s Most Outstanding Player, at Broughton High School in December. One of his biggest highlight’s was hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater shot over Cary High School.
