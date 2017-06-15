Why Duke will host Evansville instead of traveling to New York in December

Unable to schedule a holiday game in New York City due to the ACC’s scheduling plans, Duke will play at home against Evansville instead.
The Blue Devils will welcome the Purple Aces to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 20 just before the Christmas holiday. Evansville, from the Missouri Valley Conference, announced the game on Wednesday. Duke will make its full schedule public once it is completed later this year.
As has been the case in past seasons Duke had hoped to play a nonconference neutral-site game in New York in December to cater to its large alumni base in that area. But Duke is expected to have two ACC games in December when the league finalizes its schedule later this year so adding a trip to New York didn’t make sense.
The ACC schedule has yet to be completed but Duke’s opponents are known.
The Blue Devils will play home and road games against North Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.
Duke has home games only with Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse and Notre Dame.
Duke’s ACC road games only are against Miami, Georgia Tech, Clemson, NC State and Boston College.
With the Evansville game now known, here’s what we know about Duke’s nonconference schedule so far:
Duke opens Nov. 10 at home with Elon before facing Utah Valley the following night, Nov. 11, at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
On Nov. 14, the Blue Devils play Michigan State in the Champions Classic at Chicago’s United Center.
In the PK80 tournament at Portland, Duke opens with Portland State on Nov. 23. The Blue Devils will play either Butler or Texas on Nov. 24. After a day off, the tournament concludes on Nov. 26 when Duke’s possible opponents include Florida, Stanford, Gonzaga or Ohio State.
The team would then travel home before heading back out to play at Indiana.
The following weekend, Duke plays South Dakota at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 2.
Fall semester classes at Duke end on Dec. 8 with students allowed a four-day reading period from Dec. 9-12. Final exams are from Dec. 13-18. The Blue Devils always get a break fro games for final exams.
Evansville comes to Cameron two days after finals end.
The only other known non-conference game is Feb. 3 against St. John’s at New York’s Madison Square Garden. That will be Duke’s only regular-season appearance in New York this season. The ACC Tournament returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in March.
Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC
