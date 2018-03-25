Duke's Coach K on game with Kansas: 'Both teams were deserving of winning'

Duke's Grayson Allen and Marvin Bagley III talk about the Blue Devils' overtime loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Watch a time-lapse of the last second shot attempt by Duke's Grayson Allen at the end of regulation of Kansas' 85-81 overtime victory over the Blue Devils in the Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
Duke senior Grayson Allen looks back at his time with the Blue Devils after his final game, an overtime loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018.
The Blue Devils' Grayson Allen reflects on his career at Duke and what it is like to be booed during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke plays Kansas Sunday for a trip to the Final Four.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks about what it takes to be a player for the Blue Devils during a media availability at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Saturday, March 24, 2018. Duke faces Kansas Sunday in the NCAA Tournament's Elite 8.
Watch a time-lapse as Duke's Marvin Bagley III slam in two over Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe during the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.
Duke's Grayson Allen and Coach Mike Krzyzewski talk about floor-slapping while playing zone defense after the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.