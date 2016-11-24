Photo Gallery: Duke 88, William & Mary 67 / 11.23.16

Duke forward Chase Jeter (2) gets a first half shot blocked by William & Mary forward Greg Malinowski (5) at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. The Blue Devils beat The Tribe 88-67.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski encourages his players to play harder against William & Mary in the first half of play.
William & Mary forward Paul Rowley (22) reacts after hitting a three pointer in the first half of play
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) is fouled by William & Mary forward Greg Malinowski (5) in the first half of play.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) goes in for two first half points as William & Mary forward Omar Prewitt (4) defends at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) causes William & Mary forward Omar Prewitt (4) to lose the handle on the ball in the second half of play.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) fakes a shot and defender William & Mary guard David Cohn (34) goes airborne in the second half of play .
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) and teammate forward Amile Jefferson (21) converge on William & Mary forward Paul Rowley (22) in the second half of play.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) goes in for a second half dunk over the William & Mary defense.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) and guard Frank Jackson (15) cause William & Mary forward Nathan Knight (13) to loose the ball in the second half.
Grayson Peterson (left) and Eli Schoolfield (right) cheer on the Blue Devils against The Tribe in the second half.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski greets Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) as he leaves the courth in the second half.
William & Mary head coach Tony Shaver cheers for his team in the second half.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) battles for a rebound with William & Mary guard Daniel Dixon (0) and forward Omar Prewitt (4)in the second half.
William & Mary forward Paul Rowley (22) tosses the ball outside as Duke guard Matt Jones (13) defends in the first half.
Duke center Antonio Vrankovic (30) and guard Luke Kennard (5) grab a rebound from William & Mary forward Nathan Knight (13).
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) looks for help as William & Mary forward Omar Prewitt (4) and another member of The Tribe collapse on him in the first half.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) drives against William & Mary forward Omar Prewitt (4) in the first half.
Duke center Antonio Vrankovic (30) slams home a monster dunk against William & Mary in the second half.
