Krzyzewski’s surgery common but only a buffer for back issues, not solution

1:32 Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel fills in for Coach K in 2016 Pause

1:36 Krzyzewski talks about Duke's lack of cohesion against Hokies

1:44 Coach K: Grayson Allen suspended indefinitely

2:00 Krzyzewski defends his handling of Grayson Allen

0:37 Emotional Grayson Allen talks about tripping Elon player

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor

1:02 Second video shows fight that leads to police officer slamming student to floor

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks