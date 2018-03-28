Duke's Marvin Bagley III declares for the NBA draft, says his dad

Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III has declared for the NBA draft, his dad said in a text message on Wednesday.

Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds in his only season at Duke, and led the ACC in both categories. He was the ACC player and rookie of the year, and was named to the All-ACC Academic men's basketball team in February.

On Tuesday, he was named an AP All-American selection. He is also a first-team All-America by Sporting News, NABC and USBWA, and is a finalist for the Wooden, Naismith and Malone awards.

In an Instagram post Wednesday evening, Bagley posted a video of his highlights with him rapping in the background. The caption says "I can't believe the time has come for me to say this but I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft."

"I learned a lot this year on and off of the court and I'm thankful for the opportunity," Bagley wrote.





Bagley came to Duke at the end of the summer after reclassifying from the Class of 2018 to the Class of 2017. He was the final piece of Duke's recruiting class that included four players ranked in the top 20 coming out of high school.

Duke had its season ended last weekend after an 85-81 loss to No. 1 seed Kansas on Sunday. Bagley is the first Duke freshman to declare for the NBA draft this season. He is projected to be a top three pick.

Others expected to declare are freshmen Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval.

"No freshman has done more in his freshman year than Marvin," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a press release. "He’s broken every record and he’s really represented us at the highest level. I’m proud of him because he came in late and he adapted at the highest level. We wish him well. He and his family have prepared him well for this move. He’s ready. I can only see great things happening for him."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.