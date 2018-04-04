Duke freshman Trevon Duval announces he'll declare for the NBA draft

Trevon Duval has become the latest Duke freshmen to announce his intentions to declare for the NBA draft.
The 6-3, 186-pound point guard, announced his plans on social media Wednesday. For the season, Duval averaged 10.3 points and 5.6 assists per game.
He is projected to be a late first round draft pick, according to nbadraft.net. Duval is the second of four freshmen who was expected to declare for the draft. Marvin Bagley III was the first.
Duval, a Delaware native, played for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Known for his athleticism, he was considered one of the best point guards in the nation coming out of high school. He started his first college season that way too. Through Duke's first three games he had 30 assists to only four turnovers.
But as the season wore on he also made some crucial mistakes. In January and February Duval began to struggle and appeared to lose some confidence. At times he would turn the ball over too many times. Duval angered some fans on social media in February after a tough loss to North Carolina when he retweeted a highlight of him dunking, shortly after the loss.
Duke's coaching staff experimented with him coming off the bench for a few games, but he started 34 of the 37 games he played.
Duval, one of the most competitive players on Duke's roster, was often described as the person who made the engine go. If he played well, so did Duke.
"He showed unbelievable improvement, especially at the end of the year. His athleticism and his ability to guard at the next level will help him," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a press release. "We know that great things will happen for Trevon as he embarks on his pro career and will be watching and supporting him every step of the way."
Duke was 10-7 when Duval turned the ball over three times or more. Duke was 19-1 when he turned the ball over two times or less.
In his final game at Duke, a 85-81 loss to Kansas in the NCAA tournament Elite 8, Duval scored 20 points, had six assists and four turnovers.
"I loved my time here at Duke and I enjoyed every second of it," Duval in a press release. "I want to thank all of the Duke fans, thank each of my teammates – they’re all brothers to me, and each of the coaches that have helped me grow as a young man both on and off the court. I hope to be part of the Duke brotherhood the rest of my life."
Duke has a point guard signed in the 2018 class. Tre Jones, former Duke point guard Tyus Jones' younger brother, and a McDonald's All-American is expected to be Duke's next starting point guard. Jones, 6-2, 175 pounds, played for Apple Valley High School in Minnesota, and is ranked No. 9 in the country, according to 247sports.
