Recruiting roundup: NC State focuses on defense in 2017 recruiting class

Signing Day is less than two weeks away and most prospects have already made their commitments. But there are still a few who will likely wait until Signing Day.
Here’s a look at who has committed to N.C. State, and who the Wolfpack could still pick up:
Commits
▪ Antoine Thompson - WR, 6-1, 176 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Grant Gibson - DT, 6-1, 305 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Matt McCay - QB, 6-4, 185 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Darius Hodge - OLB, 6-2, 217 pounds, three-star NC
▪ Damien Darden - TE, 6-4, 245 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Louis Acceus - OLB, 6-1, 190 pounds, three-star, NJ
▪ Isaiah Moore - OLB, 6-2, 205 pounds, three-star, VA
▪ Chris Ingram - CB, 6-0, 175 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Raven Saunders - OLB, 6-0, 215 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Erin Collins - RB, 5-10, 180 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Joshua Fedd-Jackson - OG, 6-3.5, 300 pounds, three-star, NJ
▪ Max Fisher - WR, 6-3, 188 pounds, three-star, DC
▪ Kevince Brown - DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Adam Boselli - TE, 6-4, 210 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Xavier Lyas - DE, 6-5, 210 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Nakia Robinson Jr. - WR, 6-1, 170 pounds, three-star, FL
▪ Bryson Speas - OG, 6-4, 260 pounds, three-star, NC
▪ Ibrahim Kante - DE, 6-5, 240 pounds, N/A, NY
▪ Dante Johnson - DE, 6-4, 252 pounds, two-star, FL
Still out there
▪ Aaron Sterling - DE, 6-2.5, 250 pounds, three-star, GA
▪ Tank Robinson - S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three-star, SC
▪ Kereon Joyner - QB, 6-2, 200 pounds, four-star, SC. This prospect still has another year to go, as he will graduate in 2018. But the dual-threat quarterback was voted the 2016 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. He’s also ranked No. 207 overall nationally, according to 247sports.com. On Dec. 30, he announced via Twitter that he had narrowed his list down to five schools and N.C. State was one of them.
