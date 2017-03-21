NC State’s Kevin Keatts unsure of whether he’ll sign another 2017 recruit

2:54 NC State's Dorn: "I think his style is going to be fun" Pause

2:12 NC State's Freeman: "It's going to be fun"

2:56 NC State's Abu: 'We're starting a new chapter"

2:47 New NC State coach Keatts: We will be champions again

9:07 Keatts: It is an unbelievable opportunity for me

6:00 NC State hires Wilmington's Kevin Keatts according to sources

1:17 Former Pack ballplayer refuses to surrender

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets