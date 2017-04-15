Pack wins its Spring Open for Sykes

Richard Sykes’ last home tournament as N.C. State’s men’s golf coach ended up being his 53rd career tournament title.
N.C. State, led by medalist Nolan Mills Jr., won the Wolfpack Spring Open at Lonnie Poole Golf Course, finishing 13 shots ahead of Clemson.
Mills, a sophomore from Charlotte, had rounds of 66, 67 and a final-round 67 to finish at 13-under 200 and win individual honors by four shots. The Pack’s Jacob McBride was second at 204 after a 71, and all five players in the State lineup finished in the top 16 as they won the tournament for a third straight year.
Freshman Benjamin Shipp tied for 10th at 3-under 210. Sophomore Stephen Franken tied for 13th at 211 and sophomore Harrison Rhoades was tied for 16th at 212.
In the team competition, the Pack finished with a 31-under 821 total for three rounds. No. 15 Clemson was second with a three-round score of 18-under 834 (-18). No. 19 Duke was third at 849.
Sykes, the Pack coach since 1971, will retire after the season. N.C. State next plays in the ACC Championship, which begins next week at Musgrove Mill in Clinton, S.C.
.
Comments