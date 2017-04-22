Boston College defeats NC State 8-3 at Fenway Park

The Boston College baseball team erupted for four runs in the first inning, knocking out Wolfpack starter Sean Adler, in an 8-3 victory over N.C. State on Saturday at Fenway Park.
N.C. State (20-18, 8-11 ACC) got on the board in the top of the fifth after Evan Mendoza doubled to lead off the inning and scored on a groundout by Brett Kinneman to make it 4-1. The Wolfpack trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth after a two-RBI double into the left field corner off the bat of Brad Debo.
Boston College’s Jacob Yish had a two-run single in the first inning. The Pack’s Johnny Piedmonte came in for Adler (3-6), who lasted only two-thirds of an inning, and gave up just one run over 4 1/3 innings.
The Eagles (13-22, 4-15) put the game away with four runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Michael Strem.
The game was played in honor of former Eagles captain Pete Frates and former Wolfpack standout Chris Combs, who have both been diagnosed with the disease. It was also the first time that BC has held its annual ALS game at Fenway Park.
Wolfpack coach Elliott Avent remained one win shy of 1,000 for his career.
N.C. State and Boston College will return to the field Sunday for games two and three, as the teams will play a doubleheader starting at 10:30 a.m. at Shea Field.
