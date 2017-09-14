Will 4-star recruit basketball Immanuel Bates end up at NCSU? You’ll find out on Friday.

N.C. State fans cheer on their team in 2015. Four-star player Immanuel Bates will decide between the Wolfpack and Georgetown on Friday.
N.C. State fans cheer on their team in 2015. Four-star player Immanuel Bates will decide between the Wolfpack and Georgetown on Friday. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
By Jonathan M. Alexander

September 14, 2017 11:07 AM

N.C. State target Immanuel Bates, a four-star recruit, is expected to announce on Friday where he will play college basketball, according to Evan Daniels, a national recruiting analyst for scout.com.

Bates, who took his official visit to N.C. State last weekend, will pick between the Wolfpack and Georgetown. He visited Georgetown the week prior. Both programs have new head coaches. N.C. State hired Kevin Keatts in March. And Georgetown is coached by Patrick Ewing, a retired NBA hall-of-famer and first-year coach.

Bates, a 6-9, 195-pound power forward, plays for Northwood Temple Academy in Fayetteville. He is ranked No. 98 overall, and No. 7 in the state, according 247sports’ composite rankings.

He is expected to make his announcement Friday at 10 a.m. at the school.

Efforts to reach Corey Baker, Bates’ coach, were unsuccessful.

Of the five experts who have predicted which school Bates will choose, all five say he will pick N.C. State.

Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander

