    NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about the 'special group of guys', the seniors, after the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday Nov. 25, 2017.

NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks about the 'special group of guys', the seniors, after the Wolfpack's victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
NC State

NCSU coach Dave Doeren earns contract extension with win over UNC

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

November 25, 2017 08:33 PM

UPDATED 39 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH

N.C. State’s 33-21 win over North Carolina on Saturday was worth a little more to coach Dave Doeren than just improved bowl positioning.

The Wolfpack’s eighth win of the season triggered an automatic one-year extension in Doeren’s current contract, which will now go through the 2020 season.

The win was also worth a $50,000 bonus, and it adds $100,000 annually to his supplemental income. Doeren’s annual supplemental income will now be $1,460,000. His base pay ($840,000) remains the same.

Doeren could be in line for a few more bonuses. He gets a $50,000 bonus for finishing in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings, $25,000 for any non-CFP bowl and $50,000 for a bowl win.

N.C. State was ranked No. 19 in the CFP rankings last week before a 30-24 loss at Wake Forest.

Doeren and N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow have been in negotiations to rework the fifth-year coach’s contract for the past few months.

Yow said on Saturday that the new deal was “moving along nicely.”

“We look forward to the future with Dave as a our head coach,” Yow wrote in a text message.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

    NC State senior Bradley Chubb shakes the hands of his teammates as they enter the locker room after warming up before the Wolfpack's victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

