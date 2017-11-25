NCSU coach Dave Doeren earns contract extension with win over UNC

N.C. State’s 33-21 win over North Carolina on Saturday was worth a little more to coach Dave Doeren than just improved bowl positioning.
The Wolfpack’s eighth win of the season triggered an automatic one-year extension in Doeren’s current contract, which will now go through the 2020 season.
The win was also worth a $50,000 bonus, and it adds $100,000 annually to his supplemental income. Doeren’s annual supplemental income will now be $1,460,000. His base pay ($840,000) remains the same.
Doeren could be in line for a few more bonuses. He gets a $50,000 bonus for finishing in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings, $25,000 for any non-CFP bowl and $50,000 for a bowl win.
N.C. State was ranked No. 19 in the CFP rankings last week before a 30-24 loss at Wake Forest.
Doeren and N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow have been in negotiations to rework the fifth-year coach’s contract for the past few months.
Yow said on Saturday that the new deal was “moving along nicely.”
“We look forward to the future with Dave as a our head coach,” Yow wrote in a text message.
