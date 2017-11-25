NCSU coach Dave Doeren earns contract extension with win over UNC

1:16 NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' Pause

0:37 NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

0:49 NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display

1:09 José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

0:34 NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history

0:25 Ballroom basketball with the Wolfpack at the Battle 4 Atlantis

3:44 NC State's Doeren: 'You gotta make the plays when they are there'

3:47 NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country