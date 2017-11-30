Orange linebacker Payton Wilson gets visit from Dave Doeren, NCSU football staff

N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren secured a contract extension and a raise on Thursday. He followed that up with a trip to Hillsborough for an in-home visit with Payton Wilson, the Orange High School linebacker who decommitted from UNC last week.

Wilson’s father, Chad, said Doeren and his assistants sat with the family for “about two hours” Thursday evening and that “it was a good visit.”

Payton Wilson, however, has not yet decided where he’ll play college football.

“Not at this moment, not just yet,” his father said.

Having a living room full of N.C. State’s coaching staff showed Chad Wilson just how serious Doeren is about bringing his son to Raleigh.

“It was great, it shows how much interest they have in my son,” Chad Wilson said. “That was the biggest thing about it.”

Doeren’s visit was the third in-home visit this week for Payton Wilson. Coaches from Virginia Tech and Notre Dame also made the trip to meet with him. He’s expected to visit Clemson and Ohio State in December.

Chad Wilson said he’s been impressed with all of the coaches who have visited his son this week.

“All of them have been great,” Chad Wilson said. “Wherever he picks to go it’s on him, but you can’t go wrong with any of them.”

Doeren has been trying to flip the four-star prospect for some time now. Payton Wilson committed to North Carolina on May 1, but was still being heavily recruited by other programs, especially N.C. State.

Payton Wilson, who tore his ACL in October, said he was ahead of schedule with his rehab. Wilson also plans on graduating from high school in December.

In eight games, before his season-ending injury, Payton Wilson accounted for 610 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns. From his linebacker position, he recorded 103 tackles, 10 sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Payton Wilson was in Raleigh last Saturday when N.C. State beat UNC, 33-21, his second trip to Carter-Finley in November. He took his official visit to N.C. State on Nov. 3, and watched the Clemson-N.C. State game the next day.

Before N.C. State’s game against UNC, Payton Wilson spoke highly of the game-day environment at Carter-Finley Stadium, and how much he liked the coaching staff.

“The atmosphere is nice here and I love the coaches,” he said.