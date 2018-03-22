Strong-rebounding NC State women hope to pull off stunner in NCAA's KC Regional

Last year, N.C. State saw its season end in disappointing fashion, falling 84-80 to Texas in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Trailing by just two points with seven seconds remaining, the Wolfpack had an opportunity to grab a rebound and give themselves one final chance to win. But it was the Longhorns who came down with that rebound, and the victory.

After the game, N.C. State coach Wes Moore told his players that if they'd been able to grab the rebound, the game could have ended differently. Accordingly, N.C. State has used "One More Rebound" as a rallying cry this season.

Today, the Wolfpack is one of the best rebounding teams in the country. N.C. State enters Friday night’s regional semifinal game against last year’s runner-up, Mississippi State, ranked eighth in rebound margin (plus 9.8) and 15th in total rebounds (42.4 per game).

Akela Maize, a 6-5 senior center, has taken that missed rebound against Texas to heart.

“Coach, at the beginning of the season, talked about how we were a rebound away from winning that game,” Maize said. “We go into these games with the rebounding mentality that this could be the final game, so we think of it like that. In this game, my job is to keep No. 15 (Teaira McCowan) off of the boards. She is a very well-coached young lady, and she is very good on the boards. “

Mississippi State's McCowan, a 6-7 junior center, is third in the country with an average of 13.3 rebounds per game. She is especially dominant on the offensive glass, where she averages 5.9.

Moore, who credits late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt with a lot of his coaching philosophies, understands keeping McCowan off the glass is going to be key in this game.

“Coach Summitt used to say that offense wins fans, defense wins games and rebounding wins championships,” Moore said. “That is something I truly believe, and the way I try and coach.”

“McCowan is one of the best rebounders that I have seen in my time. She does a great job of getting position and pushing you under the basket. With her height, once you are under the basket, she is just going to reach over and get the ball. We are going to have to do a great job playing physical and not letting her push us under.”

The Wolfpack has responded all year to their coach’s advice about rebounding, and if they are able to win the battle on the glass in this game, the Wolfpack could pull off one of this season’s biggest upsets.