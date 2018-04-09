NC State's Torin Dorn to enter the NBA draft but won't hire an agent

After a standout junior season at N.C. State, Torin Dorn wants to see what the NBA thinks of his pro potential.
Dorn said on Monday that he has entered the NBA draft but will not hire an agent.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play ball at the highest level,” Dorn wrote in a text message to the N&O. “I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to explore my options.”
Playing as an undersized “stretch 4,” Dorn averaged 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds last season and helped the Wolfpack reach the NCAA tournament. The 6-5, 210-pound wing from Charlotte was second on the team in scoring and rebounding. He had 18 points and 12 rebounds in N.C. State's NCAA tournament loss to Seton Hall.
A fourth-year junior, Dorn is on track to graduate next month. He still has one season of eligibility remaining.
Dorn began his career at Charlotte in 2014-15 and led the 49ers in scoring (12.0 points per game) and was the Conference USA freshman of the year. He sat out one season as a transfer and has been one of N.C. State’s most versatile players the past two seasons. His strengths were a good fit in coach Kevin Keatts’ system last season.
Under NCAA rules, Dorn can go through the draft process and return to school if he pays for own expenses for workouts and does not hire an agent.
The NCAA deadline to withdraw from the draft is May 30.
