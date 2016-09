Former Wolfpacker refuses to surrender

VIDEO:Former NC State Wolfpack baseball standout Chris Combs, an associate director with the Wolfpack Club, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in May. Instead of letting it get him down, Combs is focusing on his family and friends and on fighting back against the disease and making a difference. Visit teamchriscombs.org to learn more and to help out.