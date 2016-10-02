Garner’s Thomas Allen commits to NC State

N.C. State got its first basketball recruit in the class of 2017, and the Wolfpack didn’t have to go far to find him.
Guard Thomas Allen, from Garner, committed to N.C. State on Sunday. He posted a picture of himself and N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried on his Twitter account on Sunday night.
“I’m Staying Home,” Allen wrote on his Twitter account.
Allen, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound shooting guard, is a rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports composite recruiting rankings and the No. 134 player in the class. He recently made official recruiting visits to Nebraska and Saint Louis. His final five choices also included Ohio State and Virginia Tech.
Allen averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 steals for Garner High last season and led the team to a 29-3 record. He helped the Trojans win the 4-A state championship as a sophomore in 2015.
Allen transferred to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., for his senior season.
He is the third player from Dwayne West’s Garner Road AAU club to join the Wolfpack in the past few years. T.J. Warren, the 2014 ACC player of the year, and Terry Henderson, who will be a senior for the Wolfpack this season, also came through the Garner Road program.
N.C. State heads into the 2016-17 with the biggest roster of scholarship players in Gottfried’s six-year tenure but potentially will have another big recruiting class in 2017.
Guard Dennis Smith and forward Omer Yurtseven are considered one-and-done prospects. The Wolfpack will also have to replace seniors Henderson and forward BeeJay Anya and potentially junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu, who went through the NBA draft process this past summer.
Allen, a strong 3-point shooter, will bolster a perimeter group in 2017 that will feature Markell Johnson and Torin Dorn.
